HOUSTON – A woman is in shock after a tree fell on her home on Airway near Airline and West Gulf Bank Wednesday.

Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says firefighters rescued the woman, who lives in the home with her pets. Thankfully, no one was hurt, Gonzalez said.

Officials said a branch also damaged a van a few houses away.

It is unclear if it was a tornado that caused the damage.