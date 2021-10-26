97-year-old Astros fan prepared for Game 1 of World Series

The woman said she's ready to see the Stros play

Sugar Land – A lot of people can say they have been Astros fans for a long time, but most of them have nothing on Betty Cordes.

The 97-year-old has been rooting for the Stros since the team came to Houston in 1962 as the Colt 45′s.

“We went back before they were even Astros,” Cordes said.

Cordes is a former first lady of Sugar Land who is married to the late Mayor Roy Cordes. The family has supported the Astros for decades, with signed gear from players still lining their homes. The family was season ticket holders when Minute Maid Park first opened.

“We really enjoyed them. They were wonderful tickets,” she said. “First row on the mezzanine behind the catcher.”

Cordes is a fan with high expectations, pushing for the Astros usually from the comfort of her living room these days, but believing they will always perform their best.

“But sometimes they don’t and I get very angry and throw a pillow onto the television,” said Cordes with a laugh.

She didn’t need to throw any pillows last Friday night when the Astros beat the Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS and punched their ticket to the World Series.

Cordes has faith the Stros will be World Series champs this year, especially if she gets the chance to give the boys a pep talk.

“After I fuss at them a little bit, yes. But I think I could manage them pretty good too,” she added. “But they won’t let me.”

Cordes will be faithfully watching her Astros in the World Series starting Tuesday. She is hoping they don’t give her any reasons to throw her pillow onto the television.