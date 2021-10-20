Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually assaulting person he was supposed to drive home, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Pedro Francisco Castillo-Hernandez, 29, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, Houston police said. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a person he was supposed to drive home is still on the run, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Pedro Francisco Castillo-Hernandez, 29, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, Houston police said.

On March 14 at 4 a.m., police said the victim was getting a ride home but Castillo-Hernandez took the person to a remote location instead, where he sexually assaulted and struck the victim in the face several times.

Police did not disclose if the victim knew Castillo-Hernandez or if this was a rideshare incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.

