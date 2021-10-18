Man found dead in front of condotel in Galveston; gun recovered at a nearby Waffle House: Police

GALVESTON, Texas – Police said one man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Galveston.

Officers said the man’s body was found in the driveway entrance of the Casa Del Mar condominiums located on the Seawall at 61st Street.

According to investigators, officers also closed off the parking lot of a Waffle House about a block away from where the man’s body was found. There, a blue Ford Mustang was being searched and police said they recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

There were also two shell casings recovered in the parking lot, officers said.

Police said two people were questioned at the scene by police and then taken to the police station for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.