Driver shot to death in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A driver was shot to death in southeast Houston Sunday afternoon, Houston police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Gulf Freeway and Bessemer.

According to preliminary information, someone in a white vehicle shot and killed an individual in another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police said they will provide additional information on the scene during a forthcoming news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.