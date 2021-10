A pursuit ended in a major crash on U.S. 290 southbound and Gessner Road, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a chase began in Washington County and crashed shortly after entering Harris County on U.S. 290. The crash occurred at the Gessner Road exit.

The suspect involved in the chase is now in custody, per deputies.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.