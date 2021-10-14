Fort Bend County reduces COVID-19 threat level from red to orange

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced this week that the county was lowering the COVID-19 threat level from red or “high risk” to orange which indicates “moderate/significant risk.”

George cited the community’s support of vaccination efforts in the county for being able to reduce the threat level.

Judge George and OakBend Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Joe Freudenberger took part in a briefing Wednesday where they indicated there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Threat Level Orange: What does that mean?

RISK DESCRIPTION: High/moderate potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of COVID-19; health care system has adequate capacity but could be exceeded if multiple outbreaks occur

ACTIVITIES: Avoid and cancel medium (10-250 people) and large public and private gatherings (250+) • Avoid non-essential business and personal travel • Use public transportation with caution • Practice good hygiene and social distancing • Cancel visits to nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals

PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDANCE: Minimize contact with others but begin leaving home for non-essential needs, except medium and large gatherings. Practice physical distancing, wash hands frequently, stay home when ill, and use face coverings

“Although we have lowered the risk level the pandemic is not over. Everyone must remain vigilant and continue to follow COVID safety protocols,” stated Judge George. “The best defense is still going to be the vaccine because it has proven to be extremely effective in those who have received completed doses. We highly recommend that everyone who is medically able to get a completed dose, do so. For those who are eligible for the booster, we encourage them to take it.”

COVID-19 testing sites are open to residents of Fort Bend County. Residents can call (281) 633-7795 to schedule an appointment to be tested at Fort Bend County-sponsored locations. All FBC Health & Human Services COVID-19 vaccination clinics accept walk-in visits.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Vaccination Clinics

Rosenberg Annex - 4520 Reading Road, Rosenberg, 77471

Tuesday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Four Corners Community Center - 15700 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land, 77498

Tuesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Katy Mills Mall - 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Entrance 1, 77494

Wednesday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

HCC Missouri City - 1600 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, 77489

Friday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

5th Street Community Center - 3110 5th St, Stafford, 77477