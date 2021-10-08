Investigation underway after girl struck by stray bullet at stadium during high school football game, officials say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was struck in the leg by a possible stray bullet while at the Buccaneer Stadium during a sub-varsity football game between East Chambers and Anahuac high schools, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 7:56 p.m. Thursday about a juvenile girl with a possible gunshot wound to the leg, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne

During the investigation, it was discovered the girl had been shot in the leg while at the stadium but due to the nature of the incident, the student, friends, family and faculty did not realize at first the injury was an actual gunshot wound, deputies said.

Detectives responded to the stadium and investigated the scene. Detectives said they believe that the shooting was a result of a stray round fired from a distance from the south or southeast direction of the stadium. There were no reported gunshots heard at the stadium or in the area around the East Chambers School Campus, deputies said.

The juvenile is expected to make a full recovery from her injury, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing and possible motives are being considered. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Captain Bryan Baker or Lieutenant Nick Gonzalez at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2534 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.

“The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this incident as thoroughly as possible. Although, it is believed that this incident is the result of careless use of a firearm, we will pursue charges on whoever is responsible for this senseless act” Sheriff Hawthorne said.

East Chambers Independent School District released the following statement:

This a developing story, and the details may change as information is confirmed and verified. In Buccaneer stadium last night, in a sub-varsity game between East Chambers and Anahuac, a student, without realizing it at the time, was injured in the leg from a .22 caliber bullet. There were no shots heard from inside or nearby the stadium. The Chambers County Sheriff’s office is investigating. If anyone heard or saw anyone shooting into the air within a mile of the stadium or has any other information related to this incident, we ask that you contact the CCSO at 409-267-2500 or the school at 409-296-6100. As a reminder, shooting a gun into the air randomly can be very dangerous to bystanders, and a stray bullet can travel over a mile in the air.