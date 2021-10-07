Suspect sought after stealing 2 phones worth nearly $3,000 at cellphone store in north Houston

A surveillance photo has been released to the public in efforts to help police identify a suspect who stole two phones worth more than $2,000 from a cellphone store in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A surveillance photo has been released to the public in efforts to help police identify a suspect who stole two phones worth more than $2,000 from a cellphone store in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The theft was reported on Aug. 2 at 8:09 p.m. at a Cellular 4 Everyone, located in the 5500 block of North Freeway.

Police said video surveillance captured the suspect stealing two Apple iPhone 12 Pro’s from the counter valued at $2,950 and fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.