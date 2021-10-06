Do you recognize them? Police searching for two men responsible for misusing credit card stemming from previous robbery

Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a family, abused credit cards.

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for two men responsible for credit card abuse stemming from a robbery with bodily injury case that occurred in the Uptown area.

The incident happened at a department store located at the 5100 block of Westheimer on June 4.

Police said around 4:20 p.m., two unknown males entered a department store and used a stolen credit card to purchase $3,200 worth of merchandise in multiple transactions.

Police said the credit card abuse stems from a previous robbery that involved a husband and wife who had just finished grocery shopping in the 3700 block of Westheimer. They were reportedly placing their 3-month-old daughter in the car seat when one of the males apparently broke the glass on the opposite side of their vehicle.

The 3-month-old child was reportedly transported to Texas Children’s Hospital after sustaining minor cuts to the face due to shattered glass, according to police.

Police described one of the suspects as a Black male, thin build, measured 5′8 to 5′9. They did not provide a description of the other suspect.

