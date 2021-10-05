Memorial Hermann modifies its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases decline in area

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann is modifying its system-wide Visitor Policy as it says the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline throughout the community and across Memorial Hermann.

Here are the new guidelines, as shared by the hospital system on Tuesday.

Inpatient modified visitor policy, effective Oct. 5:

For all acute care hospitals (adult):

2 visitors (age 12 and over) per patient per day. Visitors 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult (18 and over) visitor.

1 of the 2 adult visitors may stay overnight.

Visiting hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2 adult visitors for day surgery patients will be allowed to remain onsite until the patient is discharged.

TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital (adult and pediatric) and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy :

2 visitors (age 12 and over) per patient per day. Visitors 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult (18 and over) visitor.

1 of the 2 adult visitors may stay overnight.

Visiting hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pediatric/Labor & Delivery/Antepartum/Postpartum at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and all other Memorial Hermann Acute Care Hospitals:

Pediatric patients:

2 parent/guardian or sibling (age 12 and over) visitors per patient per day. Sibling visitors 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

2 parent/guardian visitors may stay overnight.

Laboring, antepartum and postpartum patients:

2 visitors (age 12 and over) per patient per day. Sibling visitors 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult (18 and over) visitor.

1 of the 2 adult visitors may stay overnight.

Visiting hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emergency Center

Age restrictions do not apply to visitors who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors (age 17 and under) who accompany Emergency Center patients must remain with the patient.

Visitors in our Emergency Centers may be further restricted, as needed, to maintain a safe environment for our patients and workforce.

Patients in Isolation

No visitors allowed if the physician determines that visitation may result in transmission of an infectious disease and poses serious risk to community health.

Patients in Hospice or Supportive Medicine Care

Family members may visit patients in hospice or supportive medicine care.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outpatient modified visitor policy, effective Oct. 5:

OPID, SM&R, MHMG locations

Adult patients: No visitors (1 primary caregiver may accompany dependent patients)

Pediatric patients: 2 parent/guardian visitors

OB patients: 1 adult visitor for OB and ultrasound appointments

TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation, TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Medical Clinic

Adult (18 and over) patients: No visitors

Pediatric patients: 1 parent/guardian visitor

Outpatient Medical Clinic patients that require assistance for care-needs only, will be allowed a visitor and will be coordinated by the clinical team.

University Place

University Place continues to adhere to the state’s guidelines for nursing center visitation.

For all Memorial Hermann facilities, patients with a disability, including cognitive impairment, or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Memorial Hermann will continue to monitor the current surge’s impact before modifying our visitor policy further. We remain committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, physician partners and other members of our workforce, as well as our patients and their loved ones.