Man charged, wanted in connection with deadly shooting at apartment complex in south Houston

HOUSTON – A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near the Gulf Freeway in January.

Rene Santos Juarez, 24, is now charged with murder. He is accused in the shooting death of 34-year-old Manuel Guzman.

On Jan. 28, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex 10909 Gulf Freeway around 8 p.m.

Houston police said Guzman was found dead in the apartment’s courtyard with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and spotted Guzman running through the parking lot.

A vehicle, described as a blue or black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a gray front bumper that did not match the rest of the vehicle, was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

After an investigation, police said Juarez was identified as the suspect in the case, and on Sept. 16 he was charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rene Juarez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.