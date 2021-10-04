Hiker claims to have spotted Brian Laundrie along Appalachian Trail, reports say

Gabby Petito's case: Here is the latest on the search for Brian Laundrie

A man claims to have spotted Brian Laundrie Saturday morning along the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

According to The New York Post, Dennis Davis, 53, says the man he believes to be Laundrie waved him down and asked for directions to California using only back roads.

Davis said he told the man to take Interstate 40, which would get him to California; however, the man insisted on only taking back roads, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to KSAT, Davis says the man told him that he got into a fight with his girlfriend and was trying to get to California to see her.

According to a Fox News interview, Davis did not recognize the man as Laundrie until he pulled over and looked up pictures on his phone.

Davis called the FBI as well as Tennessee and North Carolina police to report the sighting.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, they received the call from Davis around 2:40 a.m., and several deputies were dispatched to the area; however, they did not locate Laundrie.

As of Sunday morning, Davis told Fox News that he has yet to receive a call back from the FBI nor the police.