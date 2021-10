Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was injured in an crash early Sunday morning, officers say.

It happened at the intersection of Beechnut Street and Boone Road in southwest Houston at around 5:50 a.m.

The HPD officer involved in the crash was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital with minor injuries.

It was unknown how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.