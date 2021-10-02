Small plane crashes on Chambers County highway, no injuries reported

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Chambers County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a small plane crash in Winnie.

The crash occurred on Highway 124 near Broadway Avenue.

At this time, roads in the area are now open, deputies say.

No injuries have been reported, per deputies.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Please avoid 124 and Broadway in Winnie until the incident clears. Fortunately there were no injuries other than equipment. Posted by Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 2, 2021