Indian national living in Houston pleaded guilty in tech support refund scam

An Indian national citizen has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a fraud sting that occurred between 2018-2020, the U.S. attorney’s office says.

Sumit Kumar Singh, a Houston resident who the U.S. attorney’s office says was living in the U.S. illegally admitted his participation in a fraud ring repeatedly scamming older adult victims as a tech support company, according to a news release.

He also admitted to acting as a runner to pick up multiple parcels of cash using fake international licenses with false names.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said victims would pay a fee to scammers, including Singh to use the alleged tech support services, then the scammers would gain access to their bank accounts.

Victims who fell into Singh’s scheme were contacted via phone alerting them that their tech support service was overpaid and urged them to “return the overpayment” via UPS or FedEx or face bodily harm, the release stated.

Ad

Sentencing for Singh will take place on Dec. 20. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.