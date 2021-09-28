Man charged in shooting after his stepfather’s body found in house fire, police say

Donald Lenor, 21, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of his stepfather, Reginald Lewis, 54. A mugshot photo was released of Lenor, who was already in custody on a previous murder charge.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man from the fatal shooting of another man who was found after a house fire in August, according to the Houston Police Department.

Donald Lenor, 21, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of his stepfather, Reginald Lewis, 54. A mugshot photo was released of Lenor, who was already in custody on a previous murder charge.

Lewis’s body was found after the house fire was extinguished at a home in the 7600 block of Pointer Street at about 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 16. Police said it was discovered Lewis had suffered a gunshot wound to the head prior to the house being set on fire.

Lenor was later identified as a suspect in the shooting and confessed to his role in the death of Lewis, police said.

Lenor was out on five felony bonds at the time of the August incident, police said. He has remained in jail since his arrest on Sept. 12 for fatally shooting another man in the 7000 block of South Hall Street that same day. Lenor was also charged with murder in that shooting.