National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims observed at Crime Stoppers Houston

The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims was held at Crime Stoppers of Houston Sunday night.

The focus was to honor murder victims and their loved ones who need support during this difficult time.

“This is our city we can do better,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Sharon Shepard lost three nephews to gun violence.

“2016, 2019 and I just had one in 2021 just a month ago,” said Shepard.

The killers all remain on the run.

“It’s hard and it’s not an easy thing to deal with especially when you don’t have any answers,” Shepard said.

The event also focused on repeat offenders who posted bond and again broke the law.

“Stop the release of repeat violent offenders on bail and make your voice heard,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Lavoshea Hendry a victim’s advocate for a non-profit called Legends and Legacy of Houston lost her brother Jecroy Miles a year ago.

“He was shot and killed by a repeat offender, someone who was already out on previous bonds and then got another and then got out again and got another bond,” Hendry said.

Crime Stoppers of Houston told KPRC Their hopeful the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims helps grieving families understand they aren’t alone and brings awareness to the problems in our city.