Funeral Home viewing underway for Gabby Petito in New York

Blue ribbons in memory of Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Search teams were back out at a Florida nature park to look for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

A funeral home viewing for 22-year-old Gabby Petito is underway Sunday morning at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, NY.

Petito was found dead near Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming last week.

The viewing which is open to the public is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT. and is being streamed online by the funeral home.

Gabby Petito was killed by another person, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined Petito was a homicide victim, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said. Her body was found last Sunday near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park.