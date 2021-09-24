Pedestrian killed in northeast Houston, driver involved fled scene on foot, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are searching for a driver who accidentally hit a 58-year-old woman while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle in northeast Houston, police said.

Officers said it happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Shreveport Boulevard.

According to investigators, the driver of a black Kia Forte was driving eastbound on Shreveport when the driver of a white Nissan Altima, also traveling eastbound, attempted to pass the Kia on the left. Police said the Nissan struck the Kia and the impact caused the Nissan to veer towards the north side of the street where it struck the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot and failed to stop and render aid, officers said. At this time, investigators said he is described only as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.