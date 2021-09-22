Houston girl honored by the National Down Syndrome Society in NY’s Times Square

A little girl from Houston was honored this past weekend in New York’s Times Square, just ahead of National Down Syndrome Awareness month.

Houston, TEXAS – A little girl from Houston was honored this past weekend in New York’s Times Square, just ahead of National Down Syndrome Awareness month. It is a way to showcase the talents of children and young adults living with Down Syndrome and to promote diversity and inclusion.

Jada Renee Calautti is 12 years old. She loves Fridays at school when she and her classmates go bowling.

“Friday!” exclaims Jada Renee.

She also loves photography, drawing pictures and cheerleading and track.

“What do you want to be? You want to draw and be an artist?” asks Renee’s mom, Lauren Calautti.

“Yeah, artist, yea,” says Renee.

“She loves drawing, so she wants to be an artist,” says Calautti.

Renee was recently chosen by the National Down Syndrome Society out of 2,100 entries all across the country to have her picture showcased on two jumbotrons in New York City’s Times Square.

“People have traveled from all over to just be a part of the event. It was just a really great event,” said Calautti.

“How did you like it when you saw your picture on the screen? Do you remember? She says it was really exciting and she was really happy. She was just a little bit shocked at first to just see her picture and she looked back at us like wait what’s going on?” said Calautti.

The CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society said this event helps spread their message to embrace our differences and showcase every individual’s diversity and unique talents and abilities.

“It’s as simple as being inclusive. Take the opportunity to see the beauty of diversity within our incredible community and be inclusive,” said Kandi Pickard, CEO and President of the National Down Syndrome Society.

The video in Times Square helps kick off fundraising for this year’s national Buddy Walk. This year’s Buddy Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 in Sugarland.