Houston police discuss arrest of serial sexual assault suspect, ask for possible victims to come forward

The suspect, Morris Holton III, 36, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department discussed the arrest of a serial sexual assault suspect and asking any other possible victims to come forward.

The suspect, Morris Holton III, 36, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping. Holton was arrested on July 12 without incident and was found to be in the company of a juvenile runaway. He is currently being held without bond.

The suspect, Morris Holton III, 36, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping. (Houston Police Department)

Police said Holton would contact his victims from online advertisements and, while posing as a customer, would gain the victim’s trust and insist on meeting them in person. Upon meeting the victims, police said Holton would pull out a handgun, zip-tie the victim, rob them of their valuables and then sexually assault them.

Police said the suspect was identified by a victim after Holton had reached out to his victim on Instagram days after the sexual assault had happened.

Ad

Holton also may have used the alias “Carlos” and phone number 346-577-2891, according to investigators.

Police believe there may be more victims that have been assaulted by Holton and are asking anyone with information to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140.