HISD Superintendent goes door-to-door encouraging students to return to school

HOUSTON – On Saturday, The Houston Independent School District held its annual Students Within Reach Walk to find students who have not returned to their campus for the fall semester and encourage them to re-enroll.

HISD Board of Trustees members, Superintendent Millard House II, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, staff, and community volunteers knocked on doors speaking to students.

“It means a lot, it’s a pleasure to meet the superintendent. I’m very excited. It was an honor,” one parent said.

Kashmere High School Junior student Salwa Azzahra spoke to KPRC 2 about falling behind in school.

“The subjects from class, but the teacher helped me with the class,” she said.

Azzahra said she is excited to return to school on Monday and see her friends.

But it was a different story for Sophomore student Floyd Young.

“It was really the coronavirus, when COVID-19 came it messed everything up,” Young said.

Young’s mother Angelica says she feels better knowing that students and staff must wear a mask in school.

Ad

“I’m very glad about that because with everything going on that was my biggest worry,” she said.

Superintendent Millard House II says student engagement is important and staff will make sure they have the resources students need to succeed.

“We are not here to judge; we are here to support and that’s very important for us to understand,” House said.

In addition, students also received information on numerous academic and non-academic support systems and resources HISD offers to help them graduate.