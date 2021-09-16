8-year-old girl struck by SUV in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said.

Deputies said it happened in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard between Kuykendahl Road and Rushworth Drive.

UPDATE: CHILD TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL



The 8 year old girl who was struck by a vehicle in the 14300 block of Ella has been transported to a local hospital.



According to authorities, a black SUV struck the girl. Firefighters and EMS are currently at the scene treating the child. Her condition is unknown at this time, deputies said.

Deputies said the roadway is shut down at this time and drivers have been asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.