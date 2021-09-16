Cloudy icon
74º

Local News

8-year-old girl struck by SUV in north Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Child Hurt, Child Injured, Child Hit
A child was hit in north Harris County on Sept. 16, 2021.
A child was hit in north Harris County on Sept. 16, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said.

Deputies said it happened in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard between Kuykendahl Road and Rushworth Drive.

According to authorities, a black SUV struck the girl. Firefighters and EMS are currently at the scene treating the child. Her condition is unknown at this time, deputies said.

Deputies said the roadway is shut down at this time and drivers have been asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email