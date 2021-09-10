Bomb threat reported at Texas Right to Life facility, 2nd attempt to disrupt organization in recent days

Building in the 4500 block of Bissonnet, as seen on Sept. 10, 2021.

HOUSTON – A bomb threat was emailed to a Texas Right to Life facility in Bellaire, Texas, Friday, which led to an evacuation of the facility.

Authorities responded at 10:15 a.m. to the office in the 4500 block of Bissonnet.

Texas Right to Life told police that they received an email about a bomb threat directed toward their office. When Bellaire police came to the scene to location to take the report a mail carrier arrived and police determined that a package being dropped off by the mail carrier was suspicious.

From there, the building was evacuated and bomb squad was called to the scene. When bomb squad arrived, they determined that the contents of the package were not dangerous via X-ray of the package.

Bellaire police did not say what was inside of the package. Everyone was allowed to go back inside the building.

Bellaire said the Bellaire Police Department collected the package and will continue their investigation.

The City of Bellaire shared a statement about the incident, saying in part that this is a second attempt to disrupt the organization’s operation in recent days, as Texas Right to Life had one of their websites taken down earlier this week in an apparent targeted internet attack.

The City of Bellaire noted that making a bomb threat is a criminal offense called a “terroristic threat, and in this case, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

“Texas Right to Life did the right thing in contacting the police,” Bellaire’s statement read. “It was fortunate that our officers were on scene when the suspicious package was delivered and we appreciate the occupants of the building working with police to quickly clear out in the event that this was an actual bomb.”