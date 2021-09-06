Search underway for suspect accused of barricading himself inside apartment after deadly shooting in SW Houstons, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for the suspect who they say shot and killed a man in southwest Houston Sunday.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 1901 Richmond Avenue around 1 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect shot and killed a man and then barricaded himself inside of an apartment.

After several hours, police received a warrant to go inside the apartment only to find the suspect was not inside.

Houston police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

