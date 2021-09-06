Search underway for men who caused $69K worth of damages in attempted ATM theft

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the men responsible for thousands of dollars’ worth of damages caused during an attempt to steal money from an ATM.
The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. on July 5 in the 7400 block of FM 1960 in northwest Harris County, authorities said.
According to officials, at least four men drove a stolen white Toyota Tundra to an ATM in the area and used hooks, chains and a crowbar to try and force open the machine.
While they were not able to steal any money, authorities said the attempted theft caused $69,000 in damages.
Authorities said the men fled the scene, and there is now a search underway in an effort to locate them.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.
Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.