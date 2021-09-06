Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Search underway for men who caused $69K worth of damages in attempted ATM theft

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Authorities are searching for the men responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damages caused during an attempt to steal money from an ATM.
Authorities are searching for the men responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damages caused during an attempt to steal money from an ATM. (Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the men responsible for thousands of dollars’ worth of damages caused during an attempt to steal money from an ATM.

The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. on July 5 in the 7400 block of FM 1960 in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

According to officials, at least four men drove a stolen white Toyota Tundra to an ATM in the area and used hooks, chains and a crowbar to try and force open the machine.

Authorities are searching for the men responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damages caused during an attempt to steal money from an ATM. (Crime Stoppers)

While they were not able to steal any money, authorities said the attempted theft caused $69,000 in damages.

Authorities said the men fled the scene, and there is now a search underway in an effort to locate them.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

email