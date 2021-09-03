Insiders get a behind the scenes look at the making of the “Flat Anthony” promo

If you’ve been following KPRC 2 on air and online, you may have noticed we’re a bit excited to be welcoming Meteorologist Anthony Yanez back to the team. Six years after heading to Los Angeles, Anthony’s first day back on the air in Houston is Monday, September 6.

After first hearing the news, the KPRC 2 Promo team got right to work and created a fun spot to welcome him back.

The “Flat Anthony” promo playfully features Owen Conflenti and Anthony Yanez’s friendship. The guys have been great buds since they first worked together.

If you’ve missed the promo or want to see it again, click on the video below.

KPRC 2 Insider members are getting a special look behind the scenes at the making of the promo. From the mock-up (that happened to involve a José Altuve cut out) to the outtakes, Insiders are getting extra access to this promo shoot.

WATCH THE “FLAT ANTHONY” PROMO