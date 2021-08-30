Houston 11th least-educated large U.S. city, researchers say

Houston is among the least-educated cities in the U.S., according to a study by HireAHelper.

In a new study, researchers at HireAHelper analyzed education trends across U.S. cities with a population of 100,000 or more people.

Researchers ranked the cities using a composite scoring system based on the average number of years of education a city’s over-25 population completed.

Houston was among the lowest, ranking 45 out of 55, making it the 11th least-educated large U.S. city.

Here’s a look at the stats researchers found within Houston:

The average number of education years completed across Houston residents is 12.6.

13.3% of Houston’s over-25 population hold a graduate or professional degree.

20.7% of the city’s over-25 population hold a bachelor’s degree only.

6.1% of the city’s over-25 population hold an associate’s degree only.

22.9% of the city’s over-25 population hold a high school diploma only.

20.0% of the city’s over-25 population hold less than a high school diploma.

Are you surprised by these findings? Let us know in the comments below.