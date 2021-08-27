‘I am in’: Trever Nehls announces run for Fort Bend County Judge

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Former Fort Bend County Constable Trever Nehls announced Friday he will run for Fort Bend County Judge in 2022.

“While I put days and days of thought and prayer into this decision, I didn’t make it alone,” Nehls wrote in a statement announcing his candidacy. “My wife Kerri and my three children Madison, Wyatt, and Parker all believe in what we want to accomplish in our community, which is bringing common sense leadership that truly puts our resident’s best interest first back to the County judge position..”

Fort Bend County Officers are elected for four-year terms in November of even numbered years. The next general election will be held on November 8, 2022, according to the county’s website.

Fort Bend County’s current Commissioners Court Judge is KP George, who assumed office on January 1, 2019. George’s current term ends on December 31, 2022. Earlier this year, George announced he would run for reelection.

Nehls ran for election for Fort Bend County Sheriff in 2020. Nehls, the Republican nominee, lost to Democratic nominee Erica Fagan, 53% to 47%. Fagan became the county’s first African-American sheriff since Reconstruction.

Trever’s twin brother is Troy Nehls, former Fort Bend County Sheriff and current District 22 U.S. representative.

Read Nehls’ statement in its entirety below:

Friends and Supporters, I shared with you in June I was prayerfully considering a run for Fort Bend County Judge.

Well, we have heard from thousands of Fort Bend County residents. The outpouring of support and encouragement has truly been humbling and heartfelt.

While I was planning to make an announcement at an event on September 9th, I have decided to reschedule that event given the situation with COVID. Today, I am excited to formally announce that I AM IN for Fort Bend County Judge.

Our county, which I have been a resident of for close to 30 years and where I have raised my family, is craving new leadership in the County Judge position. Leadership that won’t wastefully spend your hard-earned tax dollars, leadership that won’t abuse their power for political gain, and leadership that will put people over politics.

I have dedicated my life to public service in both the military and law enforcement. On August 1st of this year, I officially retired after over 33 years of service to the U.S. Army Reserve with the rank of Colonel. I led troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to defend our freedoms.

While at home, I served in law enforcement working to keep our communities safe. I served for close to 30 years in various law enforcement roles with both the Sugar Land Police Department, and most recently as a two-term elected Precinct 4 Constable.

Today, I am the President of a local biotechnology company, and am proud to lead this small business right here in Fort Bend County with cutting edge technology in scientific research and development.

I look forward to sharing more detailed information on how we are going to accomplish that in the coming months, and if you’d like to support my campaign whether by volunteering, staying up to date, or donating, please.