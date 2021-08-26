Puppy found in vehicle after driver flees scene of crash, authorities say

A puppy is safe after authorities said it was found alone inside a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 600 block of the North Beltway 8 East near the Imperial Valley Beltway 8 Eastbound ramp, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann.

Hermann said when authorities arrived at the scene, the driver had already fled the scene, leaving the puppy behind.

The puppy was found inside the vehicle and did not appear to be injured.

Hermann said an investigation is underway in an effort to identify the driver and learn more about what led up to the crash.