Puppy found in vehicle after driver flees scene of crash, authorities say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

A puppy is safe after authorities said it was found alone inside a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.
HOUSTON – A puppy is safe after authorities said it was found alone inside a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 600 block of the North Beltway 8 East near the Imperial Valley Beltway 8 Eastbound ramp, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann.

Hermann said when authorities arrived at the scene, the driver had already fled the scene, leaving the puppy behind.

The puppy was found inside the vehicle and did not appear to be injured.

Hermann said an investigation is underway in an effort to identify the driver and learn more about what led up to the crash.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

