‘She’s God’s miracle’: Neighborhood welcomes home woman who spent 3-months in hospital, received double-lung transplant due to COVID

HOUSTON – One family is determined to spread a message of hope and faith after going through a remarkable journey.

The Garcia family dealt with the roller coaster of the COVID-19 pandemic when their loved one was hospitalized. Against all the odds, their loved one came home Monday in a surprise homecoming that brought people to tears.

It’s not every day, one can feel love from a community quite like what Michael Garcia and his family experienced.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s overwhelming. [My wife] doesn’t know how much she’s loved by all her friends,” Michael said.

This comes after a long battle with COVID-19. The love of his life and wife of 24 years, 47-year-old Michell Garcia was hospitalized in early May. For nearly four months, Garcia battled the virus and all of its complications with the support of her loved ones and prayer.

“If you’re not a believer, this is a story for you to believe,” Lee Hernandez, Michael Hernandez’s best friend who helped co-organize the fundraisers for the family as well as the homecoming welcome Monday.

The Garcia family struggled with the unpredictability of the virus. Michell got pneumonia, had to be intubated and placed on advanced life support treatment. Doctors at St. Luke’s let the Garcia family know Michell’s lungs were hardened and that she needed a double lung transplant.

“The roller coaster rides. The unknowns. We heard a lot of bad news,” Michael said.

However, the family held on, asking the community for their support and prayer.

“I think this is what neighborhoods should do, we’ve really come together as a whole neighborhood,” Brandi Bristol, a friend of the Garcia’s and also a neighbor who helped organized the homecoming Monday.

Bristol and other neighbors helped with the caring of their home, the care for Garcia’s son who has Autism, and cared for the family’s dogs. Hernandez, who is also a Detective with Katy police, spearheaded several fundraising events for the family and Michell’s medical expenses. He continues to be a liaison and helper to the family.

Pecan Grove and Willowfork Fire escorted Michell and Michael home in a car parade. Neighbors, friends and family lined the streets with signs, balloons, and well wishes to offer to the family.

“She’s God’s miracle. She survived!” Juan Martinez, a long-time friend of the family said as he held a “Welcome home, Michell” sign. The grand homecoming brought the couple and family to tears.

“Things came out of nowhere and this was the end result,” Michael said looking at Michell who sat right in front of him in her wheelchair. “This is the best thing that’s ever happened.”

Her neighbors and loved ones cheered.

“One thing I’ve learned is to keep the faith!” Michael said to those who came out. “And we kept the faith, and this is the result and the power of prayer. We are so thankful to all of you.”

The family said they will continue to monitor Michell for the next six months. The neighbors said they will continue to support the family in any way they can.

“[We want Michell to know] that people love her, have faith in her that she’s going to make it, and thank God that she’s home,” Martinez said.