62-year old man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after motorcyclist killed in crash

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Jan Zbigniew Lewandowski, 62, has been charged in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in west Harris County.
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in west Harris County.

The accident happened around 2:35 a.m. Saturday on Highway 6 near Piping Rock Lane, authorities said.

Police said Jan Zbigniew Lewandowski, 62, had been heading northbound in his black Ford F-150 pickup truck and was waiting in the median turning lane.

That is when authorities said Lewandowski made a left turn without yielding right of way and hit the victim, who heading southbound on his gray Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle.

Police said the 60-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities determined Lewandowski was intoxicated and he was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal accident.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

