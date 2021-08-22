HPD: 1 person killed, another injured in shooting at northwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Houston police are conducting an investigation after one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

At approximately 4:30 a.m Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 8000 block of Hammerly Boulevard, near Ridgecrest Drive in northwest Houston, in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned two shooting victims had been transported to from the scene. One person was later pronounced deceased. At last check, the other shooting victim was hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing vehicles speed away from the scene shortly after the shooting.

A detective at the scene said four to five rounds were shot in total.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and the case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).