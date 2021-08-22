Houston man arrested after threatening wife with gun, barricading himself inside his home, police say

HOUSTON – A man was arrested early Sunday after barricading himself in his home for several hours following an altercation with his wife during which he threatened her with a gun, police said.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Ventura Ln, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, in reference to a report of a domestic violence incident at the location.

The reportee told police she and her husband got into an altercation inside their residence and at some point during the dispute he threatened her with a gun. When she left, her husband barricaded himself inside the home.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was still barricaded inside the residence.

After several hours, he eventually surrendered without incident.