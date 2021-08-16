Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Police asking for help finding driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run crash

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, news, crime
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left Joseph Hearn dead.
HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on July 13 in the 6900 block of Telephone Road, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Joseph Hearn, was crossing the street when he was hit by a person driving a 2011 to 2013 white Dodge Charger, according to police.

Authorities said the driver did not stop, leaving Hearn to die as a result of his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

