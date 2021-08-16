Person dead after fire rips through home in northeast Houston

Houston fire crews outside the home where a person died on Aug. 16, 2021.

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a fire Monday morning in northeast Houston, Houston firefighters said.

Fire officials said the fire happened in the 7700 block of Pointer and firefighters were called to the scene at 9:08 a.m.

A person is dead after a fire in northeast Houston, fire officials said Aug. 16, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston Fire Dispatch told KPRC 2 that the person did die due to the house fire. There were no other rescues or injuries reported.

The person who died was the only person in the home, but authorities have released no identifying information about that person yet.

The fire is tapped out, but fire crews continue to work at the scene as of this writing.