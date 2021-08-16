MUG SHOT: Man accused in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 others wounded in downtown Houston found in Colorado, police say

Donald Wells, 36, was arrested in Colorado in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

HOUSTON – A Houston man was arrested in Colorado in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on June 19 at 2000 Fannin Street near Pierce Street in downtown, police said.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting, and when they arrived on the scene, they found paramedics with the Houston Fire Department tending to two gunshot victims.

A third victim, identified as 57-year-old Dan Poole was found shot to death on the sidewalk, authorities said. Poole had been shot multiple times, according to police. The two injured victims were transported to a hospital.

Investigators were able to learn more details about the case and identified 36-year-old Donald Wells as the suspected gunman.

A murder charge was approved for Wells on July 11, and on July 30 Wells was arrested in Broomfield, Colorado by the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

Wells in now waiting to be extradited back to Houston.