Three people injured in shooting at N Harris County apartment complex, police say

Three people injured in shooting at Houston apartment complex, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three people were injured in a shooting overnight, Harris County deputies said.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Wells Fargo Drive in reference to reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located two men, later identified as brothers, suffering gunshot wounds. The men were transported to an area hospital via LifeFlight.

Deputies learned a third man involved in the shooting arrived at a northwest Houston hospital via private transport. At last check, all three men were in stable condition, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator on scene said the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute between the brothers and another group. A preliminary investigation determined the brothers were inside their apartment when several people walked up to their front door. Words were exchanged before gunfire erupted and at least three people were injured. The suspects then fled the scene.

Deputies said as many as 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is in its early stages as deputies work to gather more information.