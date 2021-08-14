Suspect in multiple vehicle thefts arrested twice in under a week, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect in multiple vehicle thefts was twice in under a week, Harris County Precint 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

On Wednesday, August 11, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to the 23300 block of Bayleaf Drive in reference to reports of a stolen vehicle.

While investigating the case, constable deputies reviewed surveillance video of the theft and recognized the suspect as Eric Salazar, 32, who had been arrested in another stolen vehicle case just days before.

Deputies learned Salazar was lodging at a hotel off Airline Drive and Crosstimbers Street. While constable deputies were on scene, Eric Salazar arrived at the hotel in another stolen vehicle. When Salazar spotted the deputies, he ran into a hotel room, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable deputies made entry in the hotel room and detained Salazar, who was in possession of 2.53 grams of methamphetamine and had two open felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Ad

Upon further investigation, investigators determined Salazar was linked to two other stolen vehicle cases in the Spring area.

Salazar was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open Felony Warrants and charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. His bond for the new charges was set at a total of $15,000.00 out of the 174th District Court, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.