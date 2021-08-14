HPD: Man shot in the neck during fight in E Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the neck during a fight that unfolded on an East Houston street overnight, Houston Police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 700 block of Fidelity in reference to reports of a shooting.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute involving two men, HPD Commander Christy Smith said. A dispute between the pair escalated into a physical altercation and at some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the neck.

Paramedics transported the injured man to an area hospital. At last check, the man was expected to survive, Smith said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages as officers work to gather more information.