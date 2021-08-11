Texas Children’s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All employees must receive their first vaccine dose by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, the hospital said. If receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the second dose must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2021. Employees may receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Texas Children’s or any provider, pharmacy or facility of their choice.

According to a news release from Texas Children’s, exemptions are permitted for certain religious beliefs or medical conditions that may prevent an employee from receiving the vaccine.

“Texas Children’s health care heroes have worked tirelessly to provide the safest environment possible for patients, members, their families and staff amid the pandemic,” the news release said. “Now, as the region faces another surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, along with a highly unusual summer surge of patients diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), bold action is needed.”

Ad

The hospital is among the few children’s hospitals nationwide leading in the effort to vaccinate all children against COVID-19.