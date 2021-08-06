Watch live: Vice President Kamala Harris to give virtual remarks at Houston monument dedication for President Lyndon B. Johnson

HOUSTON – Vice President Kamala Harris gave virtual remarks at Houston monument dedication for President Lyndon B. Johnson on Friday.

You can watch her remarks in the YouTube video below.

Friday, Aug. 6 is the 56th anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Mayor Turner will accept on behalf of the city a monument dedicated in memory of President Lyndon B. Johnson in Little Tranquility Park.

Charles Foster and David Jones, co-chairs of the LBJ Monument Advisory Board, also attended the event and gave remarks.

The daughters of President Johnson - Lynda Bird Robb and Luci Baines Johnson – are also participating in the program. Earlier this week, in Washington, D.C., Harris met with Lynda Bird Robb and Luci Baines Johnson.

The monument will feature a memorial to the astronauts who perished on Apollo I. The dedication ceremony included performances by Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee Brian Courtney Wilson and Houston Poet Laureate Outspoken Bean.