Watch live: Vice President Kamala Harris to give virtual remarks at Houston monument dedication for President Lyndon B. Johnson

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Lyndon B. Johnson, LBJ, Houston
HOUSTON – Vice President Kamala Harris gave virtual remarks at Houston monument dedication for President Lyndon B. Johnson on Friday.

You can watch her remarks in the YouTube video below.

Friday, Aug. 6 is the 56th anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Mayor Turner will accept on behalf of the city a monument dedicated in memory of President Lyndon B. Johnson in Little Tranquility Park.

Charles Foster and David Jones, co-chairs of the LBJ Monument Advisory Board, also attended the event and gave remarks.

The daughters of President Johnson - Lynda Bird Robb and Luci Baines Johnson – are also participating in the program. Earlier this week, in Washington, D.C., Harris met with Lynda Bird Robb and Luci Baines Johnson.

The monument will feature a memorial to the astronauts who perished on Apollo I. The dedication ceremony included performances by Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee Brian Courtney Wilson and Houston Poet Laureate Outspoken Bean.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

