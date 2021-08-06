MUG SHOT: Man accused of shooting security guard after laundromat fight in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say

HOUSTON – A 32-year-old man accused of shooting a security guard in northwest Houston on Thursday is now charged in the case.

Gerardo Rodriguez, Jr., 32, is charged with aggravated assault of a security guard.

He is accused in the shooting of Jedly Jean, 40, in the 7500 block of Pinemont Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Houston police said officers responded to the shooting and learned that Jean had been shot. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Jean to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said further investigation revealed Jean was trying to lock the complex laundromat when he noticed a man inside. Jean asked Rodriguez to leave so he could lock up, which led to a verbal exchange, according to police. That’s when police said Rodriguez fired multiple times at Jean, striking him in the torso. Rodriguez was detained at the scene and subsequently charged for his role in the shooting, according to a news release Friday from police.