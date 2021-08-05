Level of COVID-19 in Houston’s wastewater increases up to 320% compared to 2020′s benchmark level

The level of SARS-CoV-2 in Houston's wastewater is 320% more than the benchmark level of July 6, 2020.

On Wednesday, the health department said the level of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater is 320% more than the benchmark level of July 6, 2020.

Health officials said the increase is an indication that the virus is spreading rapidly.