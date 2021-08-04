Cloudy icon
3-year-old Houston girl in critical condition after she was found in backyard pool, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old Houston girl is in critical condition after she was found in a backyard pool by her parents on Wednesday, authorities said.

She was found in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way and transported to an area hospital.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KPRC 2 for all the latest details as more information becomes available.

