3-year-old Houston girl in critical condition after she was found in backyard pool, authorities say

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old Houston girl is in critical condition after she was found in a backyard pool by her parents on Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews respond to a drowning in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way in Houston. A 3-year-old female was reportedly found in a backyard pool by her parents.



The patient was transported by @cyfairfd in critical condition. @Pct4Constable is on-scene investigating. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vpZSnSRcZd — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) August 4, 2021

She was found in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way and transported to an area hospital.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are investigating.

HAPPENING NOW!



Heavy police presence in the 8300 block of Waynemer Way.



Constable Deputies are investigating a possible drowning involving a young child.



Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/yodkfDrGtW — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with KPRC 2 for all the latest details as more information becomes available.