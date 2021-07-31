VIDEO: Texas athletes dominating across sports at Tokyo Olympics

GMSA@9 debrief: Meet the Texas women looking to bring home the gold in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – Texas athletes are coming up big at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the pool, University of Texas incoming freshman Hailey Hernandez is the youngest diver for Team USA. She is participating in the women’s 3-meter diving competition.

WATCH: KPRC 2′s Aragon discusses biggest Olympic headlines Friday

Three Houston-area pitchers are on the Team USA Baseball.

While Cypress native Cat Osterman and Team USA softball earned a silver medal.

KPRC 2 reporters Keith Garvin, Christine Noel and Rose-Ann Argon are reporting live from the Tokyo Olympics. Follow them on social media to follow their coverage.