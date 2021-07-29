Texas State Teachers Association urging Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to mandate masks when students return

TEXAS – The Texas State Teachers Association has called on Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw the prohibition of masks and to allow school districts to require masks when students return back to school.

TSTA’s president, Ovidia Molina, released a written statement to allow school districts to require masks to help protect the health of their communities.

TSTA said the pandemic is still dangerous and with the increase of COVID-19 cases and many people still not being vaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that people older than 2 years old should wear a mask when they return to school. The association asked Abbott to give local school officials and health experts the option they see fit for their communities.

Molina released the following statement:

The Texas State Teachers Association calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw his prohibition on mask mandates and allow individual school districts to require mask use in their facilities if local officials believe masks will help protect the health of their communities as schools reopen for the fall semester. Educators are eager to return to the classroom, but the pandemic is still dangerous. With COVID-19 cases increasing again and many people still unvaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that everyone older than 2 wear a mask when they go back to school. Children younger than 12 have not yet been approved for the COVID vaccine.

If Gov. Abbott really cares about the health and safety of Texas students, educators and their communities, he will give local school officials and health experts the option of requiring masks in their schools.

During a live interview on KPRC 2 News at 5 on July 20, Gov. Greg Abbott said despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, he will not impose another mask mandate. Abbott said instead, he’s working with local officials to ensure that everyone has the supplies they need to get the vaccine if they want it.