Local News

20 people found inside of SW Houston apartment in possible human smuggling operation, police confirm

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a possible human smuggling operation at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police tweeted that they were headed to an apartment complex located in the 6400 block of South Gessner around 3:00 p.m.

Officials said up to 20 people were found inside of the apartment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

