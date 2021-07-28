20 people found inside of SW Houston apartment in possible human smuggling operation, police confirm

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a possible human smuggling operation at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police tweeted that they were headed to an apartment complex located in the 6400 block of South Gessner around 3:00 p.m.

Officials said up to 20 people were found inside of the apartment.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an apartment complex at 6400 South Gessner Rd for what's believed to be a human smuggling investigation.



Preliminary information is up to 20 individuals were found inside an apartment. No other information known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/e4GZJH8agm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.