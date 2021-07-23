Man pulled gun on driver, fired it during Harris County road rage incident, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, a man was arrested after he brandished his gun and discharged it during a road rage incident, according to the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

On July 20, 2021, the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office received a complaint regarding a road rage incident that occurred on July 17, in which a male suspect was observed pointing a gun and shooting at another vehicle on Beltway 8 near Woodforest Blvd.

In an online complaint, the reportee described the incident as “road rage with someone pointing and shooting a gun.” The reportee wrote that the suspect “appears to be a Hispanic male in a dark gray Honda Pilot with a small trailer it appears to be a lawn care business.”

The reportee provided deputies with dash cam footage of the incident. The footage showed the man pointing a gun out the driver’s side window of the vehicle, according to the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office. The reportee also told authorities the man discharged his weapon during the incident.

Investigators identified the owner of the Honda SUV. They located the vehicle outside a residence and began surveilling the residence. On day two of surveillance, investigators observed the suspect’s vehicle leave the residence. They then observed the driver commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, deputies determined the driver was in possession of a .45 caliber Kimber pistol similar to the one seen in the video of the aggravated assault/road rage incident that occurred on July 17, according to the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

Deputies arrested the driver, Irvin Guevara, for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and took him into custody. During an investigation, Guevara told authorities he was the man seen in the dash cam footage of the July 17 road rage incident. Guevera was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

On Friday, the reportee positively identified Guevara as the person who pointed a gun at him and discharged it during the road rage incident.

Investigators said they anticipate additional charges will be filed in the case.